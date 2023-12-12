Opposition mulls interpellation to parliament speaker, says Širinskienė

“We have heard certain interpellation proposals. There will probably be some discussions on whether it is meaningful to do that or not,” Agnė Širinskienė told reporters on Tuesday, after the Seimas speaker answered the opposition’s questions related to the recent court verdict in the MG Baltic case.

“The Seimas speaker has defended her party and her friends, and it seems that she does not know anyone and has not heard anything. I regret to hear that. It is particularly disappointing when we remember the high standards that the ruling majority raised to itself in 2020 and promised a different political culture, promised to pay more attention to morality than to legal issues – we heard a lot of those promises. Now, when it comes to keeping those promises and showing their own standards, it seems that their own standards are becoming unreachable. The two-facedness is unacceptable,” Širinskienė said.