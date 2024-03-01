Opinion poll finds NATO allies in Lithuania deter aggression

The public opinion poll carried out by request of the Ministry of National Defence back in December showed that 89% of the respondents were in favour of NATO membership three years straight. 79% of the respondents believed NATO membership prevented Russia’s military aggression against Lithuania and the total of 91% back the Allied military presence on the territory of Lithuania.

85% percent of the respondents said the German brigade stationed in our country will enhance security, 84% think that the deployed NATO capabilities deter hostile military actions against Lithuania.

Most of the poll participants pointed out Germany, Poland and the United States as Lithuania’s key security partners.