Opinion poll finds NATO allies in Lithuania deter aggression

The public opinion poll carried out by request of the Ministry of National Defence back in December showed that 89% of the respondents were in favour of NATO membership three years straight. 79% of the respondents believed NATO membership prevented Russia’s military aggression against Lithuania and the total of 91% back the Allied military presence on the territory of Lithuania.
85% percent of the respondents said the German brigade stationed in our country will enhance security, 84% think that the deployed NATO capabilities deter hostile military actions against Lithuania.
Most of the poll participants pointed out Germany, Poland and the United States as Lithuania’s key security partners.
“Allied military presence in Lithuania is critical for national and regional security. Lithuania deeply appreciates the persistent and unshakable allied commitment to send troops to our country. Every NATO service member here on the ground is an obvious proof of NATO commitment to collective defence and deterrence,” says Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas.
The majority of NATO troops deployed in Lithuania serve in the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group Lithuania established in 2017 and led by Germany. The battalion-sized multinational unit is currently manned by German, Dutch, Belgian, Norwegian, Czech and Luxembourg’s military personnel, approx. 1.6 thousand in total.
The NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic States conducted since 2004 is currently led by the Belgian Air Force with F-16 fighter aircraft and the French Air Force with Mirage ensuring that the Lithuanian NATO airspace is protected from Šiauliai.
A heavy US battalion with Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles has been maintaining an uninterrupted presence in Pabradė since 2019.
In the event of a crisis, the NATO Response Force (NRF) and the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) may be activated in Lithuania. That would be facilitated by the NATO Force Integration Unit (NFIU) operating in Vilnius since 2015 and manned by 13 NATO allies.
The public opinion poll was carried out by Spinter Research at the request by the Ministry of National Defence on 15–23 December 2023.