Number of workers from Central Asia is growing – Employment Service

According to the agency, this year 410 seasonal work permits were issued to third country nationals, fivefold more than a year ago.
Half of seasonal work permits were granted to citizens of Uzbekistan.
36% of seasonal work permits were issued for the production of prepared foodstuffs, while 20% for road repairmen.
According to the Employment Service, as of 1 July 2024, 138,300 third country nationals from 132 states were working in Lithuania. This is by 20,400 more compared with the same period of 2023.
Belarusians and Ukrainians accounted for two thirds of them. The number of workers from Uzbekistan surpassed 6,000. There are also 5,600 workers from Kyrgyzstan and 4,600 from Tajikistan.