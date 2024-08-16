Number of workers from Central Asia is growing – Employment Service

According to the agency, this year 410 seasonal work permits were issued to third country nationals, fivefold more than a year ago.

Half of seasonal work permits were granted to citizens of Uzbekistan.

36% of seasonal work permits were issued for the production of prepared foodstuffs, while 20% for road repairmen.

According to the Employment Service, as of 1 July 2024, 138,300 third country nationals from 132 states were working in Lithuania. This is by 20,400 more compared with the same period of 2023.