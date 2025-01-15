Number of newborns registered in Latvia falls below 1,000 for second month in a row

A total of 940 newborns were registered in Latvia in November, which is 12.9 percent or 139 fewer than in the corresponding month of 2023, including 458 boys and 482 girls.
The number of newborns registered in Latvia in November 2024 was also lower than in October, when 994 newborns were registered.
In total, 11,650 newborns were registered in Latvia in the first 11 months of last year, which is 13 percent or 1,744 fewer than in the corresponding period of 2023.
In the first 11 months of 2024, 5,939 newborns were boys, which is 13.4 percent or 916 fewer than in the corresponding period of 2023, and 5,711 were girls, which is a decrease of 12.7 percent or 828.
The data also show that 24,042 deaths were registered in Latvia in the first 11 months of last year, which is 5.1 percent or 1,286 fewer than in the first 11 months of 2023, when 25,328 deaths were registered.
Thus, the number of deaths registered in the last 11 months exceeded the number of births by 12,392, while the number of deaths exceeded the number of births by 11,934 in the corresponding period of the previous year.
In the first 11 months of 2024, 9,703 marriages were registered in Latvia, which is 2.6 percent or 257 fewer marriages than in the corresponding period of 2023.
On 1 December last year, the estimated population of Latvia was 1.853 million.