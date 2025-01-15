Number of newborns registered in Latvia falls below 1,000 for second month in a row

A total of 940 newborns were registered in Latvia in November, which is 12.9 percent or 139 fewer than in the corresponding month of 2023, including 458 boys and 482 girls.

The number of newborns registered in Latvia in November 2024 was also lower than in October, when 994 newborns were registered.

In total, 11,650 newborns were registered in Latvia in the first 11 months of last year, which is 13 percent or 1,744 fewer than in the corresponding period of 2023.

In the first 11 months of 2024, 5,939 newborns were boys, which is 13.4 percent or 916 fewer than in the corresponding period of 2023, and 5,711 were girls, which is a decrease of 12.7 percent or 828.