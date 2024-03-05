Nine additional polling stations set up abroad

The polling stations were established at the Lithuanian World Centre in Lemont, Lithuania ’s Honorary Consulate General in Toronto, East London, Leeds, Dungannon, Edinburgh, Peterborough, Lisbon and Tenerife.

Nearly 21,000 voters have already registered to vote abroad in this year’s presidential elections and the referendum on dual citizenship due 12 May, mainly in the United Kingdom, the United States, Norway, Germany and Ireland, according to the VRK.