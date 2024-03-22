NGOs fundraising for Ukraine voice support for Kasčiūnas as next defmin

“The majority of Lithuanians fighting in Ukraine and people working in support organisations (volunteers) back the candidacy of Laurynas Kasčiūnas for the post of Lithuania ’s minister of national defence,” he said on Facebook.

“We are concerned not only about the future of Ukraine, but also about the future of Lithuania, which is why we want to see not only continuity in the work, but also a visible acceleration in the organisation of Lithuania’s defence. Unfortunately, there is no time for political games and a broader discussion and we must work together for Ukraine and our Freedom,” he stated.