New initiative calls to raise defence spending to 4% of GDP

Initiators of the initiative note that 57% of Lithuanians agree that the country should allocate 4% of its gross domestic product (GDP) for defence, while 7 out of 10 would like the politicians to reach an agreement on defence funding in the immediate future. The figures come from a Norstat LT poll conducted in February 2024.

22.8% of respondents are opposed to earmarking 4% of GDP for defence, while 20.5% did not have an opinion. Residents of major cities are more frequently in favour of higher defence funding.

Lithuanians are also invited to sign a petition on www.4procentai.lt. The petition will then be transferred to the president, the Seimas and the Government.

Data from the Ministry of National Defence show that 2.7% of GDP or EUR 2.1 billion has been allocated for defence in 2024. Whereas 4% GDP spending would mean that it has to be raised by EUR 1 billion.