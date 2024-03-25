New initiative calls to raise defence spending to 4% of GDP

Initiators of the initiative note that 57% of Lithuanians agree that the country should allocate 4% of its gross domestic product (GDP) for defence, while 7 out of 10 would like the politicians to reach an agreement on defence funding in the immediate future. The figures come from a Norstat LT poll conducted in February 2024.
22.8% of respondents are opposed to earmarking 4% of GDP for defence, while 20.5% did not have an opinion. Residents of major cities are more frequently in favour of higher defence funding.
Lithuanians are also invited to sign a petition on www.4procentai.lt. The petition will then be transferred to the president, the Seimas and the Government.
Data from the Ministry of National Defence show that 2.7% of GDP or EUR 2.1 billion has been allocated for defence in 2024. Whereas 4% GDP spending would mean that it has to be raised by EUR 1 billion.
The 4% GDP for defence initiative was launched by the association Unicorns Lithuania, the Lithuanian Business Confederation (LVK) and the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists (LPK). It is supported by the NGO Blue/Yellow, companies Telia Lietuva, Bitė Lietuva, Tele2, Tesonet, Vinted, Teltonika company group, HISK, Mantinga, Baltic Classifieds Group, ACC Distribution, Hostinger, Omnisend, Furniture1, Nord Security, Oxylabs, Surfshark, Telia Global Services Lithuania, Cybercare, Adtractive, Mediatech, Dokobit, law firm Walless, as well as basketball clubs Žalgiris and Rytas.