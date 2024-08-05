New flooding keeps parts of Latvia under water

The local administration in the Latvian city of Jelgava said on Sunday that areas of Lithuania „have been overflooded and the excess waters are now reaching Jelgava vicinity through Svete river“.

„Residents must be ready for evacuation,“ it said.

In the central lowlands, many roads remain closed.

„Usually, these meadows near the Svete river are grasslands where cows used to graze,“ a local farmer, Aigars Karklins, said on Sunday.

„Ducks are swimming over the former country roads,“ he said.

The Latvian state weather forecasting service said 193 millimetres fell in one day last week on the town of Kalnciems – usually the average for over a two-month period.