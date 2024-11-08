Nemunas Dawn was invited to join coalition because many people voted for them – SocDem MP

The Nemunas Dawn party may join the coalition despite the Constitutional Court’s earlier judgement that its leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis grossly violated the constitution and breached his MP’s oath by making antisemitic statements online.

Olekas told public broadcaster LRT show Dienos tema on Thursday that the decision on the coalition has not been finalised yet.

"We saw that there were some, as you have said, additional reputational challenges, but very many Lithuanian people voted for the representatives elected to the Seimas and we have to take into account the expectations of all those people," said Olekas.