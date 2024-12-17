Nemunas Dawn mulls leaving ruling coalition, sources say

A possible withdrawal from the coalition was also discussed at last week’s sitting of the Nemunas Dawn group in the Seimas.

On Monday, Nemunas Dawn chair Žemaitaitis said he will put up the question of staying in the coalition if he is not nominated for a deputy Seimas speaker soon.

"In the near future we will raise the question whether the Nemunas Dawn should remain part of the ruling coalition, and how the coalition partners are willing to abide by the coalition agreement," Žemaitaitis told reporters after the coalition council’s sitting.