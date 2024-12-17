Nemunas Dawn mulls leaving ruling coalition, sources say

A possible withdrawal from the coalition was also discussed at last week’s sitting of the Nemunas Dawn group in the Seimas.
On Monday, Nemunas Dawn chair Žemaitaitis said he will put up the question of staying in the coalition if he is not nominated for a deputy Seimas speaker soon.
"In the near future we will raise the question whether the Nemunas Dawn should remain part of the ruling coalition, and how the coalition partners are willing to abide by the coalition agreement," Žemaitaitis told reporters after the coalition council’s sitting.
The coalition partners, Social Democrats and the Democrats For Lithuania, earlier said that the Nemunas Dawn leader could be nominated for deputy Seimas speaker once his legal problems are solved. Žemaitaitis argues there are no more obstacles to his bid for the position left after his legal immunity has been lifted.
Seimas Speaker Skvernelis reiterated on Monday that he would tap Žemaitaitis for one of his seven deputies once his "legal problems" were resolved.
A criminal case heard by Vilnius Regional Court accuses Žemaitaitis of incitement to hatred against Jews and of publicly endorsing, denying or grossly disparaging international crimes.