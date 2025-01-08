Nearly 3.9 thousand conscripts to be drafted this year

Another 700 young men and women have expressed their will to serve in the Lithuanian Armed Forces on voluntary basis, the Military Conscription and Recruitment Service said.

"We plan to make the conscription list public by the end of this week," Arūnas Balčiunas, head of the service, told a press conference on Wednesday.

Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė noted the situation with staffing and infrastructure has largely remained unchanged.

"We lack the people to train our young soldiers. This is also one of the issues that we will address," she said.

The final list of conscripts was randomly generated out of around 25,100 youths included in the draft.