Navickienė admits trip to Dubai with spouse’s business associates was human error

„Although I am convinced that I have not violated the public interest, I admit I have made a human error. A spontaneous decision to join a trip that was offered to my children,“ Navickienė told reporters.

„At the time I took that decision, it seemed to me to be a risk-free private matter, unrelated to my current position,“ she added.

More information has recently emerged about the minister’s ties to businessman Vilhelmas Germanas who had been convicted of fraud. News website 15min.lt reported on Wednesday that last year Minister Navickienė, Foxpay shareholder Ieva Trinkūnaitė and her partner Germanas flew to Dubai in a private jet.