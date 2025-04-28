Paluckas elected new leader of Social Democrats

Paluckas, current prime minister, was at the helm of the LSDP from 2017 to 2020, until stepping down after the party finished third in the 2020 Seimas election.

The LSDP’s electoral commission announced that the turnout was 6,418 or 49.3% in the three-day vote.

Preliminary figures suggests that Paluckas garnered the support of 79.1% against 11.6% secured by his closet rival Juozas Olekas, current first deputy Seimas speaker. Akmenė Mayor Vitalijus Mitrofanovas finished last in the election with 9.2% of the support.

Paluckas told ELTA both he and the party are entering a new phase, and that he feels more mature compared to the previous leadership period.