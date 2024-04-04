Nausėda, Šimonytė, Žalimas officially registered as presidential candidates

Nausėda is running for re-election as an independent candidate, while Šimonytė and Žalimas were fielded by two ruling parties, the TS-LKD and the Freedom Party respectively.

The VRK sat on Thursday to agree by consensus that the said candidates complied with the requirements under the electoral code: handed in the required application documents and at least 20,000 signatures of voters backing their bids and paid an election deposit of nearly EUR 9,000.

By 11 April, the election watchdog is scheduled to decide on independent candidates Ignas Vėgėlė and Eduardas Vaitkus, Remigijus Žemaitaitis, founder of the “Nemuno aušra” party, Giedrimas Jeglinskas, nominee of the Democrats For Lithuania, and Labour Party leader Andrius Mazuronis.