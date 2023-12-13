Nausėda signs 2024 state budget

The presidency said in a statement that the ruling majority did not use all the opportunities to better reflect the needs of the state and the people. However, it also claimed that the Government “took into consideration some of the criticism” and improved the draft budget.

Nausėda welcomed intentions to increase defence funding and appropriations for road infrastructure.

Nonetheless, he also said that the issue of road repair and maintenance would remain unresolved despite funding being raised to EUR 873 million.

The president, who had proposed introducing an additional tax-exempt amount of income for families raising children, claimed that too little attention was shown for families with children. He also pointed to an insignificant increase of funding for children’s non-formal education.

The president believes that any extra budget revenue should be used for defence spending to reach at least 3% of GDP, at the same time adhering to Maastricht criteria.