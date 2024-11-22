Nausėda met with candidate for foreign minister’s position

Moreover, former parliament speaker, leader of the Liberal Movement Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, reminded about the "cooldown period", a break before officials may be appointed from one branch of the government to another as insisted by President Gitanas Nausėda in the past. In 2021, the president refused to appoint former ministers Linas Linkevičius and Raimundas Karoblis as ambassadors claiming that more time had to pass after they left positions in the Government and that the diplomatic service should be depoliticised.