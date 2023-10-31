Weather
Horoscope
Calendar
Search
Report news
LT
EN
RU
Contact
Ads
Politics
Business
World Lithuanians
Expats
Culture
Lifestyle
Video
Topics
Subscription
Profilis
Prenumeratos
Sutikimai
Išsaugoti
Pranešimai
Atsijungti
EN Delfi
Politics
Nausėda has highest approval rating of all Lithuanian politicians
D+ nariams
Prenumeruoti
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Gitanas Nausėda
PHOTO:
ELTA / Žygimantas Gedvila
Incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda has the highest approval rating of all Lithuanian politicians, the latest public opinion poll shows.
Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Arvydas Anušauskas EN
poll EN
Saulius Skvernelis EN
Vilmorus EN
Vilija Blinkevičiūtė EN
Dainius Kreivys EN
Waldemar Tomaszewski
Kęstutis Navickas EN
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen EN
Comment
Show discussion
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions