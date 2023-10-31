Nausėda has highest approval rating of all Lithuanian politicians

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Gitanas Nausėda
Gitanas Nausėda
PHOTO: ELTA / Žygimantas Gedvila
Incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda has the highest approval rating of all Lithuanian politicians, the latest public opinion poll shows.
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions