Nausėda had meetings with Belarusian fertiliser companies before election

On Tuesday, the Seimas ad hoc commission set up for inquiry into intelligence activities during the 2019 presidential campaign registered its findings at the Parliament, making the report available to the public.

The findings suggest that Nausėda’s circle included several dozens of individuals deemed as posing a risk to national security. They have been linked with Russian and Belarusian intelligence agencies, diplomats, politicians and entrepreneurs.

“In 2018-2019, Gitanas Nausėda himself had meetings with persons engaged in Belarusian fertiliser business and leaders (shareholders) and representatives of companies,” the report says, adding that later the individuals were invited to events hosted by the Presidential Palace.