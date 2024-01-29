NATO jets scrambled twice in Lithuania in past week

On 25 January, fighter aircraft conducting the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states were scrambled to intercept two IL-96 and two SU-30SM aircraft. The IL-96s were flying to Kaliningrad from the mainland of the Russian Federation, according to pre-filed flight plans, with onboard transponders switched on, maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

The two SU-30SM aircraft flew out into the international airspace from mainland Russia and then returned. They had no pre-filed flight plans, the onboard transponders were switched off and the crews were not maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.