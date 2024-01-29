NATO jets scrambled twice in Lithuania in past week

 
Elta EN
PHOTO: DELFI / Orestas Gurevičius

On 22-28 January, NATO Air Policing Mission Detachment fighter aircraft were scrambled twice to intercept aircraft of the Russian Federation violating flight rules in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, said the National Defence Ministry of Lithuania.

On 25 January, fighter aircraft conducting the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states were scrambled to intercept two IL-96 and two SU-30SM aircraft. The IL-96s were flying to Kaliningrad from the mainland of the Russian Federation, according to pre-filed flight plans, with onboard transponders switched on, maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

The two SU-30SM aircraft flew out into the international airspace from mainland Russia and then returned. They had no pre-filed flight plans, the onboard transponders were switched off and the crews were not maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

Also on 25 January, the NATO fighter jets were scrambled to intercept one IL-96 and two SU-27. The IL-96 was flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia according to a pre-filed flight plan, with its onboard transponder switched on and maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre, while the two SU-27 flew into the international airspace from Kaliningrad and then returned without having pre-filed the flight plans, with their onboard transponders off, not maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions