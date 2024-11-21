MP Žemaitaitis agrees to simplified procedure for lifting his immunity

"As a state politician, Žemaitaitis is charged with (…) publicly mocking, despising and inciting hatred against a group of people and persons belonging to that group on the grounds of their nationality when in office as member of the Parliament," Grunskienė told the sitting on Thursday.
"In addition, being a state politician and member of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, he publicly grossly undermined the genocide of the Jewish population of the Republic of Lithuania committed on the territory of the Republic of Lithuania by Nazi Germany in an abusive and insulting manner," the prosecutor general said.
Žemaitaitis said he agreed to a simplified procedure to lift his legal immunity.
"I am asking not to form a commission and I voluntarily [agree – ELTA] to solve the issues of my legal immunity," the leader of the Nemunas Dawn told the sitting.
The criminal case against Žemaitaitis is based on his Facebook posts made by the then MP in June last year. The politician took to the social media to slam the news that the Israeli forces had destroyed a Palestinian school, allegedly despising persons of Jewish nationality and using antisemitic phrases.
Žemaitaitis is also accused of trivialising the Holocaust committed by Nazi Germany in Lithuania following his social media posts on 13-15 June 2023.