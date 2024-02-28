MP proposes that military service would be compulsory upon school graduation

“Youths would be called up [for military service] immediately after school. Upon graduation, school students would know that they would be called up. They would be conscripted, serve for 9 months and then, following the Law on Science and Studies, would obtain a certain concession when applying to a university. Perhaps this will even encourage them to serve voluntarily,” Žukauskas commented his idea to ELTA.

According to the MP, the change would not hinder the process of university studies, while university students could opt for voluntary service. The politician says that Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas and Chairman of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas did not express major objections to the idea.