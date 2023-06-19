2023 m. birželio 19 d. 08:36

More high-value datasets of public interest to be made available next year

 
More high-value datasets (HVDs) will be made available to business and the public by June next year, the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation says.

These will include geospatial, Earth observation and environmental, meteorological, statistical, mobility, and company and corporate ownership datasets that have not yet been made public, the ministry’s press release reads.

“Data is a strategic asset for every country; if managed and used properly, it can bring added value in a wide range of areas. Currently, around 2,000 datasets from different institutions are already available on Open Data in Lithuania. So opening up data is one of our priorities so that businesses, start-ups, and representatives of academia and society can use it to develop innovative products and services,” said Aušrinė Armonaitė, Minister of the Economy and Innovation.

