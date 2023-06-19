These will include geospatial, Earth observation and environmental, meteorological, statistical, mobility, and company and corporate ownership datasets that have not yet been made public, the ministry’s press release reads.
More high-value datasets of public interest to be made available next year
More high-value datasets (HVDs) will be made available to business and the public by June next year, the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation says.
