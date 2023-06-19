More high-value datasets of public interest to be made available next year

“Data is a strategic asset for every country; if managed and used properly, it can bring added value in a wide range of areas. Currently, around 2,000 datasets from different institutions are already available on Open Data in Lithuania. So opening up data is one of our priorities so that businesses, start-ups, and representatives of academia and society can use it to develop innovative products and services,” said Aušrinė Armonaitė, Minister of the Economy and Innovation.