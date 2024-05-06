More data available for businesses and citizens

„Rational use of data can add around 2% to a country’s GDP, so we will increase the accessibility and quality of data sharing. We are also removing technical barriers to the re-use of data. By creating a Single European Data Space, we will develop data re-use in strategic areas of the public and private sector, such as energy, mobility, finance and manufacturing,“ said Aušrinė Armonaitė, minister of the economy and innovation.

The innovations will ensure even better data management and sharing. It will help industry to develop innovative products and services. Many sectors of the economy will become more efficient and sustainable. With more data, the public sector will be able to implement more effective policies, leading to more transparent government and more efficient public services.