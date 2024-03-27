Moldova’s EU accession negotiations must start within next few months – Latvian parlt speaker

Both speakers discussed the upcoming presidential elections, the constitutional referendum on EU accession, and parliamentary elections set for next year, viewed as pivotal milestones in Moldova’s trajectory towards EU integration. Referring to Russia’s well-known patterns of behaviour and the potential influence of hybrid threats, Speaker Mieriņa underscored the need to combat disinformation in Moldova and bolster public resilience to mitigate Russia’s manipulative tactics.

Speaker Grosu expressed Moldova’s aspirations for EU membership and conveyed gratitude to Latvia for the support it has provided. Acknowledging shared historical experiences, the Moldovan Speaker highlighted Latvia’s understanding of Moldova’s predicament amidst challenging times and appreciated Latvia’s steadfast assistance in Moldova’s journey towards the European Union .

“We consider that the accession negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine need to start in the coming months, during the Belgian Presidency,” said Mieriņa.

“Investing in the democracy of one’s own country, containing Russian propaganda, and promoting quality content is crucial,” said the Speaker of the Saeima.

Speaker Mieriņa emphasised the importance of holding Russia accountable for its crimes and extended an invitation to Speaker Grosu to participate in the third Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform to be held in Riga this October, aimed at focusing global attention towards Russia's crimes and their global repercussions.

During the meeting, the speakers also talked about avenues for enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries. Speaker Grosu noted that the direct flights between Riga and Chisinau, provided by Latvia’s national airline during the summer season foster closer ties between the peoples of both countries.