Minister says new defence tax would help fund air defence, universal conscription

“National defence is funded by taxpayer money. We do not have other sources, just taxes. Looking at long-term prospects, we must have sustainable financial sources, taxes are exactly that,” Anušauskas told reporters Thursday.
The minister stressed that defence requires additional funding to both strengthen air defence and introduce universal conscription, which is being discussed.
“We want to expand the conscript system to universal conscription. We will propose a measure without restrictions on conscription. Everyone will be called up, but the Seimas, all institutions will decide how many [draftees] the military can accept and train at a time,” said Anušauskas.
“Solving the issue of finances is the matter of all parties, not just the ruling coalition but all parties,” he summarised.
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė too commented that taxes represent the only sustainable way to fund the Armed Forces.
“The simplest way, which is being discussed publicly, is a raise of some tax tariffs. There is a great [tax] base and this means high revenues,” said the PM.
Yet she admitted issues with the current taxation system and that higher taxes might lead to disproportionate burden on average income earners.
“The problem with Lithuania’s tax system is that due to existing exemptions people earning identical income but in different ways pay different taxes,” the PM explained.
As reported, Conservative MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas, chairman of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence, was one of the first to suggest a new defence tax.