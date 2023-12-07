Minister says new defence tax would help fund air defence, universal conscription

“National defence is funded by taxpayer money. We do not have other sources, just taxes. Looking at long-term prospects, we must have sustainable financial sources, taxes are exactly that,” Anušauskas told reporters Thursday.

The minister stressed that defence requires additional funding to both strengthen air defence and introduce universal conscription, which is being discussed.

“We want to expand the conscript system to universal conscription. We will propose a measure without restrictions on conscription. Everyone will be called up, but the Seimas, all institutions will decide how many [draftees] the military can accept and train at a time,” said Anušauskas.

“Solving the issue of finances is the matter of all parties, not just the ruling coalition but all parties,” he summarised.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė too commented that taxes represent the only sustainable way to fund the Armed Forces.