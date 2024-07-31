Minister says nearly EUR 3.3bn will be invested in electricity distribution network in next decade

„ESO plans to continue working hard. We are updating all our plans and over the next decade, we plan to invest almost EUR 3.3 billion in the distribution network alone,“ the minister told the LRT TV.

Kreivys also pointed out that people themselves should do their homework, such as buying generators or installing solar plants.

„A simple 2 kilovolt generator costs from EUR 200 to EUR 300, a bigger one is perhaps a bit more expensive. Batteries are also a solution. Those who have solar power plants can install batteries so that they have electricity in such cases,“ the minister said.