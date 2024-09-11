Minister opposes reduced rate VAT for catering sector

The finance minister told the media Wednesday that VAT exemptions have little social effect as they often benefit people with greater income who purchase more.

According to her, practice also proves that reduced rate VAT for catering companies does not lead to lower prices for consumers.

President of the Lithuanian Hotel and Restaurant Association (LVRA) Evalda Šiškauskienė said in July that restaurants would go on strike due to tax burden as reduced rate VAT was eliminated for them while the minimum monthly salary rose by around 70% in several years. She added that 21% VAT in the catering sector is among the highest in the euro area.