New trolleybuses added to Vilnius’ public transport fleet

The first Škoda 32Tr trolleybuses reached Lithuania’s capital last June. After trial runs, 20 vehicles started serving routes and the number increased consistently.

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas says the decision to renew the fleet of trolleybuses is important striving to reduce pollution, noise and ensure more convenient journeys for Vilnius residents and guests.

"These decisions enhance the city’s infrastructure and contribute to a more sustainable future of the capital city," the mayor said in a statement.

The new 12-metre long low-floor trolleybuses can drive up to 20km autonomously on battery without using overhead wires.