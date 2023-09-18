Minister of the Interior: challenges with migration in Belarus should be talked about at first

 
Agnė Bilotaitė
Agnė Bilotaitė
PHOTO: ELTA / Žygimantas Gedvila

A UN Refugee Agency’s representative has stated that Lithuania should allow irregular migrants enter the country before determining their status, a position highly disputed by Lithuanian politicians. Minister of the Interior Agnė Bilotaitė suggests that the situation of migrants in Belarus should be assessed at first as Belarusian authorities force them to cross the border to the European Union.

