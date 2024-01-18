Minister does not reveal if Ukraine asked for help with mobilisation of its citizens

“Ukrainian laws apply in Ukraine. In agreements with other countries, speaking about the implementation of the law on conscription, laws of those countries have to be followed. In this case Lithuania may, for example, share information on how many Ukrainian citizens there are in Lithuania. The majority of [Ukrainian] citizens that are in Lithuania are children and women. There aren’t as many conscription age men as one may imagine,” Anušauskas said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Thursday.