Minister does not reveal if Ukraine asked for help with mobilisation of its citizens

“Ukrainian laws apply in Ukraine. In agreements with other countries, speaking about the implementation of the law on conscription, laws of those countries have to be followed. In this case Lithuania may, for example, share information on how many Ukrainian citizens there are in Lithuania. The majority of [Ukrainian] citizens that are in Lithuania are children and women. There aren’t as many conscription age men as one may imagine,” Anušauskas said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Thursday.
Ukraine is looking to mobilise 500,000 soldiers to fight against some 600,000 Russian occupiers. A possibility to mobilise Ukrainian men residing abroad is also being considered.
In December, Estonia announced that it would help Kyiv with mobilisation. However, earlier this week Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas stated that Estonia would not repatriate Ukrainians for mobilisation and that it was up to Ukraine to appeal to its citizens and to “request them to come back to help their motherland”.
German Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann also said that Germany would not force Ukrainians to leave the country.