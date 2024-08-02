Migration Department sacks employee who concealed her Russian citizenship

The move came after the authority found in early July that the employee was among frequent travellers to Russia and did not report all of the travels to her employer.

„It turned out that the woman had reported her trips to Russia to her employer far fewer times than she had actually gone there, and the Migration Department’s Corruption Prevention and Internal Investigations Unit started to investigate the circumstances. During the investigation, the woman admitted that she had acquired the Russian citizenship at the beginning of 2022 without informing the Migration Department in line with the rules. She was not entitled to multiple citizenship,“ the authority said in a press release.