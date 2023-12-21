Migration authority says 19,000 Ukrainians apply for renewing residence permits

“War refugees immediately started booking visits to the Migration Department, exchanging information with each other on how to fill in the correct application form for changing residence permits. If we continue to see applications submitted at such a fast pace, all beneficiaries of temporary protection will be able to change their permits by the beginning of March,” said Evelina Gudzinskaitė, head of the Migration Department.

According to the institution’s data, 19,000 war refugees have applied to change their temporary residence permits issued on the basis of temporary protection in the past week and a half.

Lithuania is currently home to more than 52,000 Ukrainian war refugees, who have been granted the status of temporary protection.