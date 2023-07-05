The Latvian experts will be addressed by President of Latvia Egils Levits, the director of the State Chancellery, Jānis Citskovskis, and the assistant secretary-general of the United Nations, Ilze Brands-Kehris, announced the MFA.
MFA to bring together Latvian professionals working for int’l organisations
On 5 July, more than 80 professionals of Latvian descent employed at more than 80 international organisations in 25 countries are gathering in Riga Castle for the Second Forum of Latvian Professionals Working for International Organisations organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to hold a discussion on Latvia’s development and its foreign policy.
