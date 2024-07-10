Massive evacuation exercise planned in autumn

„Our Fire and Rescue Board (PAGD) together with municipalities is preparing a mass evacuation scenario. Later, a plan will emerge from this,“ Bilotaitė said at a press conference Wednesday after a meeting with Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas.

The minister stated that municipalities have to provide information about their capabilities and funding needs before the national exercise proceeds to check readiness.

According to the Interior Ministry, it is sought that municipalities would be ready to move a quarter of residents, giving preference to people with disabilities, pregnant women, families with little children etc.