Marcus Kolga. Lithuania: A Shining Beacon of Democracy and Freedom

Such a scenario unfolded in Estonia not so long ago, when the far-right, with its toxic mix of intolerance and pro-Kremlin sympathies, managed to gain a foothold in Estonia’s government. It was a dark period that tarnished Estonia’s international reputation and threatened our democratic progress. When offered a state honor by the Interior Ministry during that time, I declined in protest, unwilling to legitimize the far-right EKRE coalition. Fortunately, under the leadership of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Estonia has since reclaimed its moral standing, and the far-right has been pushed back into the political shadows.

Many European nations now face a similar challenge. Far-right and far-left movements have emerged across the continent, preying on grievances, anger, and fear. These movements - often aligned with the Kremlin - have been rightfully condemned for their intolerance, racism, antisemitism and extremism. They pose a serious threat to national cohesion and the international standing of their own countries. Until recently, many believed that commitments to democratic values provided a kind of immunity against such radicalism. But as we have seen over the past years, no nation, however principled, is fully immune to the allure of populist extremism.