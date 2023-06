“I think after this stage, which we have experienced, the coalition council is a necessity in the nearest future, which could be chaired on rotating basis to discuss main task of the coalition,” Mitalas told the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

According to him, if Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė does not resign and the TS-LKD decides to continue working in the coalition, then the matter would be discussed further.