LVRTC submarine optical fibre cable damaged

Early on 26 January, the submarine optical fibre cable in the Baltic Sea belonging to SJSC Latvia State Radio and Television Centre (LVRTC) was damaged. LVRTC’s Data Transmission Monitoring System detected disruptions in data transmission services on the Ventspils–Gotland (Fårösund) segment. LVRTC continues to provide services via alternative data transmission routes. Currently, there may be delays in data transmission speeds, but for the most part, this does not impact end users in Latvia, said the press service of the Latvian Government.