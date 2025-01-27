LVRTC submarine optical fibre cable damaged

In cooperation with technological partners, LVRTC immediately conducted system checks and network measurements from equipment in Ventspils. Based on current findings, it is presumed that the cable is significantly damaged due to external factors. LVRTC has initiated criminal procedural actions.
Given that the cable lies at a depth exceeding 50 meters, the exact nature of the damage can only be determined once cable repair work begins.
LVRTC has informed the responsible authorities about the incident.
According to the information currently available to LVRTC, electronic communication providers who previously used the submarine optical fibre cable have switched to alternative data transmission routes to maintain services.
LVRTC is in discussions with a foreign company that has extensive experience in handling such technologically complex tasks and can technically carry out the submarine cable repair. Repairs will begin as soon as an agreement is reached regarding the deployment of the repair vessel.
On Sunday, 26 January, Prime Minister Evika Siliņa convened a meeting with the responsible ministries and authorities regarding the disruptions to the optical fibre communication network on the Ventspils–Gotland segment managed by LVRTC.
The National Armed Forces monitor the situation involving an submarine optical fiber cable in the Baltic Sea
On 26 January, the Naval Forces of the National Armed Forces received information from the Latvian State Radio and Television Centre regarding damage to the Ventspils-Gotland optical cable identified in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone. The Naval Forces immediately dispatched a patrol vessel to inspect a potentially involved ship.
The Naval Forces have communicated with NATO allies, including Sweden, and maintain ongoing information exchange. The Naval Operations Centre has analysed vessel movements in the area of the cable damage. Two additional vessels were identified in the approximate underwater infrastructure damage area, located outside Latvia’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone. The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.