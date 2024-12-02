LSDP leader’s ratings drop by 21 pp after elections

Former TS-LKD leader and the first de facto head of state since the restoration of Lithuania’s independence, Vytautas Landsbergis, had the disapproval rating of 74%, followed by former head of the Freedom Party Aušrinė Armonaitė with 72%, MEP Petras Gražulis with 66%, chair of the Lithuanian People’s Party Eduardas Vaitkus with 63%, former Seimas Speaker and leader of the Liberal Movement Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen with 52%, Farmers and Greens (LVŽS) leader Ramūnas Karbauskis with 51% and Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijošaitis with 51%.