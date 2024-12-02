LSDP leader’s ratings drop by 21 pp after elections

The poll commissioned by ELTA was carried out by the public opinion and market research company Baltijos tyrimai on 30 October-12 November.
It revealed that Blinkevičiūtė’s approval rating dropped from 54 to 33%, whereas her disapproval rating soared from 36 to 57%.
Before that, she was in the top 4 of Lithuania’s most popular politicians. In April 2006, she had the highest approval rating of 73%. At the time, she was an MP and the minister of social security and Labour.
Meanwhile, former and incumbent heads of state have the highest approval ratings. Former President Valdas Adamkus has the approval rating of 80% and the disapproval rating of 11%, followed by incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda (73% and 20%) and former President Dalia Grybauskaitė (58% and 32%).
Leader of the Nemunas Dawn party, Remigijus Žemaitaitis, had the approval rating of 52% and the disapproval rating of 36%, followed by leader of Democrats For Lithuania, Saulius Skvernelis (48% and 43%), former European Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius (44% and 35%), Social Democratic Prime Minister-designate Gintautas Paluckas (40% and 40%) and MEP Aurelijus Veryga of the Farmers and Greens Union (42% and 44%).
According to the poll, Žemaitaitis had the highest approval rating among party leaders.
Acting Foreign Minister and former leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) Gabrielius Landsbergis had the highest disapproval rating. His approval rating stood at just 14%, while disapproval was at 78%.
Former TS-LKD leader and the first de facto head of state since the restoration of Lithuania’s independence, Vytautas Landsbergis, had the disapproval rating of 74%, followed by former head of the Freedom Party Aušrinė Armonaitė with 72%, MEP Petras Gražulis with 66%, chair of the Lithuanian People’s Party Eduardas Vaitkus with 63%, former Seimas Speaker and leader of the Liberal Movement Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen with 52%, Farmers and Greens (LVŽS) leader Ramūnas Karbauskis with 51% and Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijošaitis with 51%.