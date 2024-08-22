LSDP is concerned about Vaitkus’ and Žemaitaitis’ statements

„We look with concern at some statements by Mr Vaitkus, which are truly anti-Western and anti-democratic. We look with concern at some antisemitic statements of Remigijus Žemaitaitis,“ Paluckas told public broadcaster LRT on Tuesday evening.

Vaitkus had said that Crimea is part of Russia and that Lithuania should withdraw from NATO. Whereas Žemaitaitis resigned from parliament in 2024 as he faced impeachment for a series of antisemitic statements online. The Constitutional Court ruled that he had breached his oath and the Constitution.