LSDP is concerned about Vaitkus’ and Žemaitaitis’ statements

„We look with concern at some statements by Mr Vaitkus, which are truly anti-Western and anti-democratic. We look with concern at some antisemitic statements of Remigijus Žemaitaitis,“ Paluckas told public broadcaster LRT on Tuesday evening.
Vaitkus had said that Crimea is part of Russia and that Lithuania should withdraw from NATO. Whereas Žemaitaitis resigned from parliament in 2024 as he faced impeachment for a series of antisemitic statements online. The Constitutional Court ruled that he had breached his oath and the Constitution.
Speaking about a would-be coalition, Paluckas vowed that the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) would not form a coalition with the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD).
He says a coalition would be odd as for the last four years the LSDP has criticised the TS-LKD over stalling reforms and itself made proposals that were not adopted.
Žemaitaitis-led party the Nemunas Dawn (Nemuno aušra) is frequently mentioned as a potential coalition member. This possibility was also fuelled by LSDP leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė saying that she would not reject the possibility of a coalition with the new party.
Meanwhile, Liberal Movement’s leader Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen rejected the idea of a coalition with the Nemunas Dawn, while TS-LKD leader Gabrielius Landsbergis urged centre-right and centre-left parties to reach an agreement and prevent radical forces from gaining power.
Freedom Party’s leader Aušrinė Armonaitė said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on 19 August that „radical and national socialist“ forces have emerged in Lithuania. Thus, she thinks that „a rainbow coalition“ of democratic parties may have to be formed after elections, including the LSDP, the TS-LKD and the Freedom Party.
Lithuanians will go to the polls in the Seimas elections on 13 October.