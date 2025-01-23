LSDP demands for explanations from Nemunas Dawn leader over Ukraine statements

"I could visit Ukraine, but I have no reason to. Yet you can really learn taking bribes, corruption, selling weaponry, selling out the country there," Žemaitaitis told ELTA on Wednesday.

As reported, the new centre-left coalition consisting of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), Democrats For Lithuania and the Nemunas Dawn had signed a coalition agreement committing to fully support Ukraine and strive for its victory. Whereas the Government’s programme states that the only way to restore stable and fair peace in Europe is to strive for Ukraine’s victory in the war started by Russia, to fully liberate the occupied territories, to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and to offer sustainable security guarantees to Ukraine.