LSDP demands for explanations from Nemunas Dawn leader over Ukraine statements

"A sitting of the coalition council is planned. I have no doubt that this issue is a key point why it is being called. I would guess so," Budbergytė told ELTA on Thursday.
She said that even if the matter is not included in the agenda, it should nonetheless be addressed. According to her, Žemaitaitis’ overall rhetoric should be discussed, not just the latest isolated case.
However, the politician added that the Nemunas Dawn party’s potential withdrawal from the coalition is not being considered.
Initially Žemaitaitis questioned the State Defence Council’s decision to raise Lithuania’s defence spending to 5-6% of GDP for 2026-2030. Parliament Speaker Saulius Skvernelis then suggested the Nemunas Dawn leader to visit Ukraine, but the latter said there was no point.
"I could visit Ukraine, but I have no reason to. Yet you can really learn taking bribes, corruption, selling weaponry, selling out the country there," Žemaitaitis told ELTA on Wednesday.
The statements were criticised both by the Office of the President and prime minister’s adviser Justinas Argustas.
As reported, the new centre-left coalition consisting of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), Democrats For Lithuania and the Nemunas Dawn had signed a coalition agreement committing to fully support Ukraine and strive for its victory. Whereas the Government’s programme states that the only way to restore stable and fair peace in Europe is to strive for Ukraine’s victory in the war started by Russia, to fully liberate the occupied territories, to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and to offer sustainable security guarantees to Ukraine.