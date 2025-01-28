Losses must be compensated – Nausėda on damage to Baltic Sea cables

"Losses and disruption caused by the damage to critical infrastructure is the essence. Especially when you consider that we will soon begin the process of synchronisation with continental Europe. These losses must be compensated, and consequences must be accepted by those who cause damage. It is no longer a critical matter whether the damage is caused intentionally or unintentionally as the losses are huge. We must draw attention to this," Nausėda told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the president, the efforts of NATO bring hope that the Alliance would come up with effective deterrence measures safeguarding infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.