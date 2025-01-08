Lithuanians would not be left without electricity even in critical case – PM

"Obviously, due to greater possibility of various provocations the Government has devoted additional attention for the upcoming important event in the energy system, that is for the synchronisation with Western European networks," Paluckas told reporters Wednesday.

According to the prime minister, the Government has adopted decisions on additional protection of certain critical infrastructure facilities.

"They have been protected but this was done by private services [...]. Now a situation is being modelled that even in a critical case Lithuanian consumers would not be left without electricity," he said.