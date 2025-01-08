Lithuanians would not be left without electricity even in critical case – PM

"Obviously, due to greater possibility of various provocations the Government has devoted additional attention for the upcoming important event in the energy system, that is for the synchronisation with Western European networks," Paluckas told reporters Wednesday.
According to the prime minister, the Government has adopted decisions on additional protection of certain critical infrastructure facilities.
"They have been protected but this was done by private services [...]. Now a situation is being modelled that even in a critical case Lithuanian consumers would not be left without electricity," he said.
The prime minister added that additional security measures that were introduced and the number of personnel involved are classified. He said, however, that potential sabotage locations and cyber security threats are being assessed.
On Wednesday, the Government decided that the Public Security Service (VST) will begin protecting the 330-400 kV switchboard and transformer substation, part of the LitPol Link power interconnection with Poland, on 15 January, i.e. two months earlier than planned before.
In February, the Baltic States are planned to disconnect from the BRELL (Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania) power ring and join the electricity network of Western Europe.