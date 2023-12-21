Lithuanian instructors train 2,900 Ukrainian troops this year

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė–Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: Reuters / Scanpix

Lithuanian instructors have trained 2,900 Ukrainian soldiers this year, the military said. Trainings are planned for another 3,500 Ukrainians next year.

The Ukrainian soldiers were trained in the facilities of Lithuanian Armed Forces infrastructure and in joint courses with the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordic countries.

The courses, which are part of the training programmes, are designed to train Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain the weapons, equipment and technics that have been handed over to Ukraine. They are also aimed at training different-level commanders and military specialists in various fields.

In 2024, the Lithuanian Armed Forces will continue to contribute to the European Union (EU) Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) by training about 1,200 Ukrainians.

The first group of trainers will leave for the new multi-month training cycle of the international operation Interflex in mid-January next year and will train 200 soldiers, while Lithuania will train some 1,600 Ukrainian soldiers over the year.

Opinions