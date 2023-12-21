Lithuanian instructors train 2,900 Ukrainian troops this year

The Ukrainian soldiers were trained in the facilities of Lithuanian Armed Forces infrastructure and in joint courses with the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordic countries.

The courses, which are part of the training programmes, are designed to train Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain the weapons, equipment and technics that have been handed over to Ukraine. They are also aimed at training different-level commanders and military specialists in various fields.

In 2024, the Lithuanian Armed Forces will continue to contribute to the European Union (EU) Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) by training about 1,200 Ukrainians.