Lithuanian freedom may be tested again – ex-president

"This is a part of our great and bold history, which we must not forget. Especially in current geopolitical times, when freedom may be tested anytime," Grybauskaitė told reporters in parliament on Monday.

The former head of state expressed her belief that Lithuanians would again defend their country and adopt crucial decisions if needed.

"We have witnessed this neighbour’s aggressive behaviour towards every neighbouring country. [...] This neighbour, unfortunately, is not willing to have a friendly environment, it wants war, it wants to demonstrate its force. We know that, we have learned to live in such an environment and are not afraid of those threats," said Grybauskaitė.