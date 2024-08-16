Lithuanian defmin met with Ukraine’s ministers of defence and strategic industries

With Minister Umerov the Lithuanian delegation discussed military aid to Ukraine, progress made in Capability Coalitions, including the Ukraine Demining Coalition co-led by Lithuania and Iceland, Lithuania’s contributions to the other Capability Coalitions and procurements of weaponry for Ukraine, best practices in using fortifications and other relevant subjects. Ministers signed an agreement of cooperation on the Demining Coalition.
“Minister Umerov and I have discussed military support to Ukraine, the most pressing needs and what we can offer. I am proud that Lithuania will soon transfer to Ukraine the critically needed short-range air de fence systems as a contribution under the German, French and US-led Capability Coalition that Lithuania is part of. A well as other types of equipment need on the battlefield and weapons. Support is essential in the daily fight against the aggressor, it is a matter of our own security,” said Minister Kasčiūnas.
The meeting with Minister Umerov also addressed the three-direction orientation of the Lithuanian assistance to Ukraine: military assistance channelled by the Lithuania industry, contributions to joint procurements in the format of the other capability Coalitions, and potential investment in Ukraine’s defence industry.
Investment in Ukraine’s defence industry was discussed extensively with Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin. Ministers discussed the ways for Lithuania to acquire products of Ukraine’s defence industry and what products it might be, as well as the experience of other countries procuring from Ukraine.
“Lithuania heads the Demining Coalition so we are interested in what Ukraine manufactures in the area of demining that we could purchase on the Coalition format. We also support the potential collaboration between the Lithuanian defence industry and the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” said Minister of National Defence Kasčiūnas while underscoring that Lithuania was interested the maritime drones, one of the most innovative Ukraine’s weapons used against the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
Lithuania’s enduring assistance to Ukraine has reached over a billion euros to date, while the military assistance this far amounts to over EUR 641 million.