Lithuanian defmin met with Ukraine’s ministers of defence and strategic industries

With Minister Umerov the Lithuanian delegation discussed military aid to Ukraine, progress made in Capability Coalitions, including the Ukraine Demining Coalition co-led by Lithuania and Iceland, Lithuania’s contributions to the other Capability Coalitions and procurements of weaponry for Ukraine, best practices in using fortifications and other relevant subjects. Ministers signed an agreement of cooperation on the Demining Coalition.

“Minister Umerov and I have discussed military support to Ukraine, the most pressing needs and what we can offer. I am proud that Lithuania will soon transfer to Ukraine the critically needed short-range air de fence systems as a contribution under the German, French and US-led Capability Coalition that Lithuania is part of. A well as other types of equipment need on the battlefield and weapons. Support is essential in the daily fight against the aggressor, it is a matter of our own security,” said Minister Kasčiūnas.