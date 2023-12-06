Lithuanian 15-year-olds outperform peers in a number of countries in PISA tests

The results of Lithuanian teenagers are in line with the average of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and ahead of a large number of other countries participating in the study, it also said.

“PISA tests are taken by fifteen-year-olds, regardless of the Year they are in. Some of them are still in Year 7, some are in Year 10, and most of them are in Year 9 and Year 8. We can see that the results are also strongly influenced by the grade in which the pupil is enrolled, as it means that the pupil has been educated for a much greater number of years,” said Minister Gintautas Jakštas, presenting the study at the ministry.