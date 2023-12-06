Lithuanian 15-year-olds outperform peers in a number of countries in PISA tests

The results of Lithuanian teenagers are in line with the average of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and ahead of a large number of other countries participating in the study, it also said.
On Tuesday, the OECD published the 2022 results of its Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) tests.
“PISA tests are taken by fifteen-year-olds, regardless of the Year they are in. Some of them are still in Year 7, some are in Year 10, and most of them are in Year 9 and Year 8. We can see that the results are also strongly influenced by the grade in which the pupil is enrolled, as it means that the pupil has been educated for a much greater number of years,” said Minister Gintautas Jakštas, presenting the study at the ministry.
The study ranks Lithuanian 15-year-olds 24th out of 81 countries in mathematical literacy, 32nd in reading and 29th in science.
The best performers in Lithuania were found to be pupils from the capital and big cities. According to the study, Lithuanian 15-year-olds make friends easily but sometimes struggle to concentrate.
In Lithuania, boys are better at maths, while girls have better reading skills, life satisfaction is higher in Lithuania than in other countries, the OECD study shows.
In Lithuania, 7.257 pupils from 292 schools took part in the study, representing around 24,300 15-year-olds (around 92% of all 15-year-olds in Lithuania), the majority of whom were in Year 9.