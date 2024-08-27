Lithuania to receive first maritime drones this year – ministry

„We are starting to build a maritime drone capability. This is a proven capability with a very high deterrent effect. We will be ready to defend in all domains,“ Kasčiūnas told ELTA on Tuesday.
The minister said the move builds on Ukraine’s combat experience and aims to enhance the effectiveness of the forces operating in the Baltic Sea and to respond to the ever-changing technological operating environment.
„We are launching the first stage of this project to buy several types of maritime drones from both foreign suppliers and Lithuanian manufacturers,“ he said.
The ministry has said the Navy will be tasked with analysing the operational applicability of the maritime drones in the Baltic Sea before deciding on further development of their capability. The first maritime drones are expected to reach the Lithuanian Navy later this year.