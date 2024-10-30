Lithuania tightens immigration rules from December

"The decision was taken in response to the current migration trends and potential threats to our national security . Migration policy must be in line with national security interests, foreign policy priorities, labour market needs and our country’s institutional capacities," Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė is cited as saying in the ministry’s press release.

Citizens of the countries with no external service provider’s unit will be able to apply for a temporary residence permit in Lithuania via an external service provider located in another country in the following cases: if they plan to come to Lithuania on the basis of a family reunification, if they intend to work in a highly skilled job, or if they are invited to study in our country’s research and study institutions under approved study programmes, including doctoral studies.