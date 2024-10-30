Lithuania tightens immigration rules from December

"The decision was taken in response to the current migration trends and potential threats to our national security. Migration policy must be in line with national security interests, foreign policy priorities, labour market needs and our country’s institutional capacities," Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė is cited as saying in the ministry’s press release.
Citizens of the countries with no external service provider’s unit will be able to apply for a temporary residence permit in Lithuania via an external service provider located in another country in the following cases: if they plan to come to Lithuania on the basis of a family reunification, if they intend to work in a highly skilled job, or if they are invited to study in our country’s research and study institutions under approved study programmes, including doctoral studies.
Foreign nationals can also apply in another country if they are being transferred within a company or if they intend to come to Lithuania as a lecturer or researcher under an employment contract with a research and study institution.
Meanwhile, foreign nationals of countries where there is no external service provider will be able to apply for a national visa on all the grounds of a national visa, except where the application would be for a national visa for an employee on secondment to Lithuania or for a foreigner coming to Lithuania for seasonal work.
Conditions remain unchanged for citizens of Australia, Japan, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand and South Korea. They can apply for temporary residence permits and national visas in any of the external service provider’s units.
Lithuania has cut the number of the external service provider’s units 30 from 34 this year. Services were closed in Lebanon, Jordan, Sri Lanka and Nepal.