Lithuania receives international safety rating from US FFA

“After almost three years of intensive work by the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the institutions, Lithuania has successfully completed the audit procedure of the US Federal Aviation Administration and was included in the list of countries in our target category. This creates favourable conditions for airlines operating in our country to conduct transatlantic operations. This is an important impetus for the development of the country’s aviation business and increasing competitiveness in the global market,” said Marius Skuodis , Minister of Transport and Communications.

In order for this process to run smoothly, all the necessary procedures and regulations were harmonised enabling the airlines registered in Lithuania operate flights both to and from the USA . Amendments to the Law on Aviation were also implemented, and the fines provided for in the Code of Administrative Offences for offences related to aviation activities were increased.

Depending on the nature of the flights – whether they will be one-off, charter or scheduled – air carriers will still need to go through certain procedures, submit applications and obtain permission from the US Department of Transportation (DOT).

Airlines registered in Lithuania will be able to freely conduct operations in the USA not only from Lithuania, but also from other countries of the world. For example, a company based in the Caribbean or Canada can order cargo to be flown to the USA through Lithuanian carriers.

US Ambassador to Lithuania Kara C. McDonald said, “I congratulate the government of Lithuania, especially the Ministry of Transport and Communications and civil aviation authorities, on this achievement. This Category 1 ranking provides opportunities to expand connections and deepen economic ties between the United States and Lithuania.”

In order to grant permission to operate flights in the US, the FAA conducts an audit of a foreign country’s civil aviation oversight system, which audits its compliance with the civil aviation safety standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and assigns Category 1 or 2 to countries.

The right to operate new flights to the territory of the United States is granted only to air carriers from the countries that were assigned Category 1. Such an audit was conducted in Lithuania in April 2023, with conclusions presented later, and at the end of last year, the FAA experts came to the country to evaluate how their additional requirements were implemented in order to be able to operate flights in the US airspace.