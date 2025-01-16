Lithuania not involved in Belarusian opposition’s move to issue alternative passports – MFA

The template for the front cover of the document portrays an image of Pahonia that resembles Vytis, a mounted armoured knight holding a sword and shield.

"The Lithuanian Government is not taking part in the implementation of Belarusian democratic forces’ initiative on new passports," the ministry said in a comment sent to ELTA on Thursday.

"The Vytis coat of arms of the state of Lithuania is not used on the passport of democratic Belarus," it stated.

Propaganda narratives spread by the Lukashenko regime have been observed for some time now in Lithuania, aiming at sowing discord between the democratic forces of Lithuanians and Belarusians, according to the Foreign Ministry.